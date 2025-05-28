Q2 AOW: Shepherd softball team breaks through in dominant fashion

SHEPHERD — The Shepherd softball team is finally over the hump.

This past weekend, the Fillies blasted their way to the program’s first state softball title — one that’s been years in the making.

“It also hurt, because they were right there. I think it was a bittersweet moment for Willie (Wenz) and Paige (Goodell) to be a part of that," Shepherd head coach Lori Goodell said of her former players' support. "They're sisters. This is their family. They definitely helped grow the program and be the leaders we needed from their freshman year to their senior year."

“I never really felt pressure. I think we had confidence going into it, and I was confident in my team we could get the job done," catcher Karli Goodell said. "The pride I feel being able to succeed for my school and my community feels really good."

The Fillies, who have no seniors on the roster, finished the year a perfect 23-0 and out-scored their opponents 49-4 at the State B/C tournament in Glasgow. Not one of their games went the full seven innings, as Shepherd showcased its pop 1-9 in the order.

“Obviously, it takes everybody. That's the best thing about this sport. It's an individual sport in the fact that everybody has to perform. You can't hide anybody anywhere. You have to have nine people that can bat and nine people that can field their positions," Lori Goodell said.

"To go 23-0, or 24-0 to include the Laurel game, it's a huge testament just to the team's strength and being there for each other."

On the flip side, Shepherd didn’t allow more than one run in the state tournament until the championship game against Florence. Sisters Krista and Charity Dunn were lights out on the mound, proving to be coach Goodell’s trump card throughout the weekend.

“I feel blessed that both of those sisters are here. This is something that's a coach's dream. They moved in to Shepherd and were kind of able to come underneath our wing and lead the program that way," Goodell said. "In the same sense of having developed everybody else around them with defense and offense, we were able to bring them in and now they're leading our team. Softball is all about pitching, it really is."

The Fillies bring everyone back, and with a lineup that deep and a pitching staff loaded at the top, why not repeat?