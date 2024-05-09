Q2 AOW: Sharpened Billings Central softball team ready to claim State A spoils

The Billings Central softball team is no stranger to the big moment.

The Rams have played in back-to-back State A title games but have come up short. This year's edition features eight juniors and one senior that are ready to take that final step.

"I feel like we're really driven this year to finally get that state title that we've been going after for two years. The mental state of the game has changed a lot this year and we're really focused this year," junior Lydia Todd said.

"You dream about doing these things and of course you want to succeed. I would say we just learned how to bounce back and work hard. We all love each other so much. We want this not only for ourselves but for everyone else. That's our word this year is selflessness,'" junior Gianna Haney said.

The Rams are unbeaten so far this spring, and it's certainly no accident.

"This year they seem determined, but I think they seem more grounded. They came in a different group. They were more together as a team.," head coach Coleman Rockwell said. "We haven't won by a lot. It's good to have tight games, because there's hiccups and miscues, and I think they've responded better to those situations.

The Swing Lab has housed the Rams at times, as they spent time inside earlier this week fine tuning those swings.

"We hit here. Our summer team works out here. Our fall ball stuff. It's a great facility. Randy (Northrop) has been phenomenal for the community," Rockwell said. "You've got to have this in this weather. There's only a few of us that get to use this facility, so it definitely gets its use."

This year's State A softball tournament is right in Central's backyard at Stewart Park May 23-25.