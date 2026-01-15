BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Isabelle Heggem has been carving up the Frontier Conference. In fact, she's won four consecutive Frontier Conference defensive player of the week awards.

Q2 AOW: Rocky Mountain College's Isabelle Heggem evolving into one of NAIA's best

"No. 1, she has a very high basketball IQ, and it doesn't hurt that she's 6-(foot)-5," Rocky head coach Wes Keller told MTN Sports. "She's deterring a lot of stuff. It's not only the shots she blocks, but it's the ones they don't shoot because she's right there. So I'm very proud of her. She's getting more aggressive and getting better every day."

The Winifred native was also named a national player of the week recently and holds averages of more than 15 points and 11 rebounds per night. She also leads Rocky with 56 total assists this season.

Heggem is one of three Battlin’ Bears scoring double-figure points per game — Paige Wasson leads Rocky with 18.3 points per game, while Brenna Linse puts in 14.9.

“It's really fun. All of us are scorers, for the most part, and we're always looking for each other," Heggem said. "(Wasson) and (Linse) are always great to pass to. I have a lot of confidence in them every time I pass them the ball."

“That has to do with some of the offense we're running, but they handle it well and they make good decisions," Keller said.

Coming into the year, the expectation was that there would be two Heggem girls suiting up for Rocky, but Isabelle’s older sister Madeline suffered a season-ending knee injury.

“It really sucks, but Madeline has a great basketball mind. She's always telling us what's open. It's like having another assistant coach, because she knows where to look," Isabelle Heggem said. "Usually in the locker room she'll say the exact same things before coaches come in and they'll repeat her basically. But it sucks to not be able to play with her, but knowing she can come back next year is definitely positive."

Isabelle Heggem has proven to be a handful for Frontier Conference opponents. Just wait until there are two Heggem sisters at full force.