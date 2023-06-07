Q2 AOW: Quarterback Lorenz Stefan leading Billings Outlaws resurgence

BILLINGS — Lorenz Stefan has proven to be the gunslinger the Billings Outlaws needed.

The Outlaws are 4-0 in Stefan’s starts and are riding a 5-game win streak overall. Stefan was setting the league ablaze with Topeka before being released and winding up in Billings.

“I wasn't the person that they wanted. I was more of the owner's guy that they signed," Stefan told MTN Sports. "For me, I'm happy to be where I'm valued and where I'm the right piece of the puzzle."

Believe it or not, the 34-year-old Stefan was actually a defensive back in high school and college – something that he’s found quite beneficial while being the signal caller.

“I can recognize mismatches, coverages. Also, I really like double moves. From a DB's perspective, I know how to kind of have our receivers approach it and attack those routes," Stefan said.

Stefan switched to the offensive side shortly after college. He’s been a dual-sport star with baseball his whole life, so it just took a little fine-tuning and it’s been success ever since.

“It was an easy transition. I played a lot of semi pro. I ran around on different arena teams throughout the years," Stefan said. "I played a lot of flag football — that really helped develop my game at quarterback. But just continuing to chase the dream. I kind of barely got my shot a few years back and ever since it's been still climbing."

Stefan will lead the red-hot Outlaws into Omaha against the unbeaten Beef in the CIF semifinals on Saturday.