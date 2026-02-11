Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 AOW: Laurel's soft-spoken Holden Hoiness eyeing state wrestling repeat

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Laurel's Holden Hoiness (center) reacts after defeating Ronan's Koda King in the 165-pound finals of the Class A boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
BILLINGS — Laurel’s Holden Hoiness won a state wrestling title last spring in the most thrilling of ways — a sudden victory in overtime over Ronan’s Koda King.

“I was a little nervous in that overtime," Hoiness said. "I was going to be the first one to take him down. That's what I said to myself, was that I was going to take him down right away, and I did."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Hoiness’ rise to the mountaintop wasn’t necessarily expected, but it wasn’t totally by surprise. He placed sixth as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore, but even after winning a state title his mindset hasn’t shifted much.

“I wouldn't say it's too different from last year, actually," Hoiness said. "I just wrestle every match the same. I have the same plan and I just try to win."

Hoiness, who wrestles this season at 190 pounds, is now one of the elder statesmen in the Laurel wrestling room. The previous guys laid out the blueprint for success, but it’s up to this year’s Locomotives team to snatch a third consecutive Class A state title.

“Really just do your best. We've lost a lot of guys and it's going to be a little harder to get a third state title, but if we can, that would be great," Hoiness said.

Hoiness will try to hunt down a repeat, while the Loco guys chase a third straight team crown when state wrestling commences next week inside First Interstate Arena in Billings.

