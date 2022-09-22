Q2 AOW: Laurel's Mya Maack rewriting Montana record books

LAUREL — Mya Maack is on the cusp of history.

The Laurel senior's career total of 111 goals sits just seven shy of Montana’s all-class record of 118 by Billings Central’s Morgan Ferestad, meaning Maack needs to deposit just eight more to stand alone.

“Mya is a competitor, No. 1. She’s a young lady who comes to play every match. She demands a lot, both out of herself and out of her teammates. That’s a double-edged sword, right?" head coach and father Tom Maack said. "That attacking mentality, they find the goal in that upper one-third on the soccer field. There’s on intention — to go to the goal. She’s definitely wired that way.”

“Taking a look back on my whole career has just been — wow. It’s kind of a heavyweight that I’m carrying around, but it’s been incredibly rewarding and super fun to be scoring all of these goals every year," Mya Maack said.

For Maack, the moment is a bit surreal. From growing up on Mogan Field in Laurel, to breaking Ferestad’s single-season goal scoring record last year during the Loco’s third consecutive State A title, it’s been quite the journey.

“From playing with shin guards every day at practice in my little State Farm rec league jersey for my dad, I think it’s kind of unbelievable," Mya said. "But at the same time it’s not. I’ve worked so hard for it. I’ve put a lot of discipline into it, but it’s kind of crazy to think about.”

Maack is familiar with Ferestad, having shared the field together during the 2019 season. Next fall, the two will team up when Maack joins the Rocky Mountain College soccer program where her sister, Morgan, also plays.

“I remember my freshman year, or even in eighth and seventh grade, watching her play and she’s this super serious, stoic player. She plays with a lot of fight. She’s incredibly talented and incredibly disciplined in soccer," said Mya. "Going to play with her next year, I’m super excited to play under her, play with her.”

One of the finest talents the state has seen is re-writing Montana’s record books. She looks to move one step closer to Ferestad's record against rival Billings Central on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Amend Park.