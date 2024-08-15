Q2 AOW: Joey Moore grinding through professional golf tours

BILLINGS — Former Billings West and San Diego State golfer Joey Moore recently turned professional. He will take on the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Italy in late August, as well as the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

MTN Sports' Alec Bofinger caught up with Moore, who talked about some of the challenges of playing professional golf and the state of his game.

MTN Sports: "Welcome to Hilands Golf Club. Alec Bofinger here with 2023 State Am champion Joey Moore. Joey, you were noticeably absent from the 2024 edition in Laurel a few weeks back. Where were you? What have you been up to?"

Joey Moore: "I turned professional last September. My first tournament as a pro was the (Gallatin Valley Open). Then I went and played (qualifying) school. Unfortunately I didn't make it through. I made it through (pre-qualifying) but didn't make it through the first stage. It was a long day and the second round kind of got me. This whole summer I've been playing on the All Pro Tour. Colorado State Open, Texas State Open, I qualified for both of those. I have a travel buddy. He's been showing me the ropes. He's 30. He played on the Sunshine Tour. His name is Brooklyn Bailey."

MTN: "You mention the travel. Colorado, Texas, you told me you were going to Italy later this year. Why are you going over to Europe?"

Moore: "I'm actually going to play in the DP World Tour Q-School. I'm playing in that and the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. I played just one last year — just the Korn Ferry Tour — and I figure if I give myself two chances I've got to make it through at least one of them, hopefully."

MTN: "As a professional, you're paying entry fees to enter these tournaments. Have you been able to make some money?"

Moore: "I've done decent. The first couple months were a little bit of a struggle. I was losing a little bit of money. Luckily, my dad and grandpa and I have a sponsor. They've been awesome. I've only missed two cuts this year, which has been nice. I've been making it to the weekend, I just haven't been making the most of my opportunities yet."

MTN: "How's the game feeling? I know it's late in the year, but how are you playing?"

Moore: "Good. Driver has been probably one of my most consistent clubs. In college it was a big struggle with my shoulder injury. I feel like I've gotten that back. My wedges are as good as I can ask them to be. I switched around putters throughout the year. I've got this putter in the back now, it's a Toulon. It's kind of been a money-maker the last couple months. The putter has been helping me out finally."

MTN: "Appreciate it and good luck. Hopefully we'll see you playing on CBS one of these Sundays."

Moore: "Hopefully. Thank you."