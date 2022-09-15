Q2 AOW: Healthy David Wohlfeil spearheading potent Huntley Project running game

WORDEN — David Wohlfeil just wasn’t himself on the football field last fall.

Wohfeil played the entirety of his junior year on a torn meniscus, opting to postpone surgery until the season ended.

“I had a lot of adrenaline. That helped a lot during game time, but practices were pretty hard. There were times when I wasn’t motivated to go and it was pretty hard some practices, but I was doing what I could do for the team,” the Huntley Project senior said.

Physical therapy and the weight room wound up being Wohlfeil’s best friends during his road to recovery, but not being able to compete in on-field workouts with his teammates stung.

“Everything else was pretty easy. Getting back, I wanted to work hard and work, but mentally it was definitely hard seeing everyone working hard and doing the things I couldn’t do. But it was all worth it in the end.”

Now nearing a year post-surgery, Wohlfeil feels like he’s back to where he was, if not better, physically, but the mental aspect has still been challenging.

“Mentally I definitely feel myself a little cautious sometimes, but the past two games have definitely helped build my confidence. There’s times where I broke a tackle or had more confidence in myself running the ball.”

If early returns are any indication, Wohlfeil will only get stronger throughout the year, as he leads one of Class B’s best rushing attacks. Project racked up nearly 450 yards on the ground in this past weekend’s 44-7 win over Missoula Loyola using a combination of Wohlfeil, Garrett Sholley and Wylee Lindeen.

Project is in action this Friday evening at home against Anaconda.