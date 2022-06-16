Q2 AOW: Froid-Medicine Lake's Nesbit working into game shape for Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series

LOCKWOOD — Froid-Medicine Lake’s Javonne Nesbit wasn’t feeling too well late in the school year and shortly after graduation found out he had mono and strep throat.

Just for Nesbit to get back for this weekend’s Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball game was difficult.

“I’ve just been resting a lot and then recently, last week, I’ve been at the gym. I’m kind of out of shape just laying at home for a week and a half, so it’s kind of like I’ve got to get back in shape for this.”

Nesbit was forced to miss out on the 6-Man all-star game two weeks ago in Custer, where he saw some of his former state champion teammates help their team to a dramatic come-from-behind win.

“I was just kind of sad not playing with those guys my last time. I was really looking forward to playing with those guys my last time, but it’s all right, I guess. They got to play and they won, so I’m happy. I watched their game online and it was awesome.”

Nesbit is the lone Class C representative in this weekend’s series, something that’s a source of pride for the small-town guys that earn invitations.

“I don’t care if you’re AA, A, B or C. I was Class C. I started my first job coaching Class C. I know there’s Class C guys that are just as good as AA guys. So it really doesn’t matter to me what level you are, just if you can go out and do the things you need to do to help us win.”

“We work hard, we’re not scared of anybody. We’re aggressive. I think we can play with any class.”

Games kick off in Sheridan on Friday night and return to Lockwood on Saturday night.