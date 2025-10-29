Q2 AOW: Cruz Hernandez, Big Horn Rams chasing title repeat with hair-raising ambition

BIG HORN, Wyo. — At Big Horn High School just south of Sheridan, Q2's Athlete of the Week is helping the Rams cruise toward a possible repeat state championship with hair-raising ambition.

"It's kind of optional, but cut the hair, do what you want. You can dye it, bleach it, to a mullet. I got the little heart over here," Cruz Hernandez told MTN Sports with his own new do before practice this week.

Hernandez and several teammates are rocking the squad's long-standing playoff tradition of entertaining cuts, dyes and styles, with several gathering Monday night for their annual transformation session.

Watch the video to see a variety of player hairstyles and an entertaining moment in Friday's win:

Q2 AOW: Cruz Hernandez, Big Horn Rams chase repeat with hair-raising ambition

"I'm just doing a little modern mullet. I'm not a big bleach guy or anything," added Rams RB/LB Paul Lobdell of his 'conservative' new look.

Head coach Kirk McLaughlin, whose hair did not change, was more lightheartedly direct.

"It's not always pretty, but it's fun. So, we've got some pretty ugly hair right now," he said with a laugh.

Hair aside, the Rams have played for Wyoming's last three Class 2A state championships — twice winning — and are currently riding a 19-game win streak.

As for Hernandez, the junior excels at more than sports. Some teammates might unwind with video games or Netflix, but the running back/defensive back says he has a different rhythm in mind.

"I like to dance, actually … like, swing dance," he offered with a smile.

In football pads, however, Hernandez is unique on both sides of the ball. A few weeks ago, he made a spectacular one-handed circus interception showcasing his athleticism.

Offensively last season, he led Wyoming in average rushing yards among all 11-man football teams, according to Sheridan Media's Kevin Koile. Last week, in a moment rarely seen early in the second half of a high school game, Hernandez hit the brakes mid-stride on his way to a touchdown, first glancing at the sideline to see if coaches wanted him to instead hit the turf.

McLaughlin smiled while recalling the moment.

"We had a big lead already, but we wanted to work on our four-minute offense and our run game. First play of the half, he broke open, the line blocked it perfectly. He wanted to know if he needed to go down so we could run some more time off the clock and it was like, nope, just go," McLaughlin said.

Two-way lineman Camden Burrup was one of those blockers.

"We went back and looked at it on film and it's kind of funny that nobody was within 10 yards of him, and he had the time to stop and look and keep going," Burrup said.

Keep going is exactly what the Rams are inspired to do, including their head coach who on Monday told players, "We've got to earn another week, and I don't want it to be over. I'm loving spending time with you guys."

Big Horn (8-0) hosts Cokeville (4-4) Friday at 1 p.m. in Wyoming's 2A state quarterfinals and the squad isn't taking anything for granted. McLaughlin's hope for more time may very well come to fruition — especially if the Rams are enjoying a solid hair day.