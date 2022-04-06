Q2 AOW: Billings West's Jaeden Wolff sprinting into record books

BILLINGS — The kids with speed typically know from a young age.

But that’s not the case for Billings West senior Jaeden Wolff, currently Montana’s fastest girl.

“Probably like freshman year when I made the relay team as a freshman, which I thought was pretty cool. I honestly thought I wasn’t going to do much my freshman year, so it was then I kind of realized," said Wolff.

Wolff hadn’t even participated in track before moving from Arizona, where she played softball. But now she’s on the cusp of becoming the fastest girl in the history of the state.

“I hope she gets it. We’ve had a school record up there a long time, which is 11.9 and change, but I think that’s one of her number one goals and I wouldn’t put it past her," Billings West head coach Rob Stanton said. "She has a little it of a sprinter swagger, but she doesn’t show it. She’s pretty confident, but she’s not going to let you know.”

“I definitely have goals to reach faster times. It’s crazy when I think about it, but I’d like to run an 11.8 hopefully, so we’ll see," Wolff said.

Morgan Sulser’s state record of 12.19 seconds in the 100 is well within reach for the future Montana State sprinter, who, according to teammate Taco Dowler, routinely beats a good portion of the Billings West guys in practice.

But what would Wolff be doing if she wasn’t flying down the track in spikes?

“I like to go hiking during the summer a lot," Wolff said. "Probably walk my dog, too ... A German shepherd husky mix. She just turned a year old and she’s so cute.”

Wolff has a season-best time of 12.25 in the 100 and appears to be on her way to a second consecutive state title.