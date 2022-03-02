Q2 AOW: Billings Skyview sophomore Breanna Williams goes old school

BILLINGS - With only two losses this season Billings Skyview's basketball girls have mopped up a lot of teams, mostly by double digits.

Now the Falcons are ready for a post-season push bouncing into this week's Eastern AA Divisional Tournament with all sorts of weapons, including Q2's Athlete of the Week.

"She can do everything, she's the total package," Skyview head girls basketball coach Brent Montague told MTN Sports, referencing sophomore standout Breanna Williams.

"(She's) really good around the basket, keeps teams off balance, she's got good range with her shot."

And college coaches are already noticing. Montague says he's seen interest from the Cats and Griz, Colorado State, Washington State and BYU among others.

"When I look at her phone, she has a little reminder that says, call BYU or don't forget to text them," said senior guard M.G. Spotted Bear. "That's always amazing."

Williams modestly says she's thankful for the early college interest and that it's "super cool."

Though it wasn't too many years ago, her first memory of playing basketball isn't crystal clear.

"Oh, gosh, I don't know," Williams said, trying to piece it together. "Like, (age) five, probably."

Odds are it was even earlier as the first-born in a basketball family. Her mom and dad were both standouts at Custer County High School in Miles City before playing at the University of Mary in Bismarck. Breanna is already 6-foot-2 with more size likely on the way.

Ask her about a favorite NBA player and one might think LeBron, Giannis and Embiid may come to mind. Not the case. Instead, Williams goes old school.

"I'll probably have to go back with (Hakeem) Olajuwan," she said. "My dad teaches me his moves, so I like to incorporate those."

"She'll have a couple moves that remind you of the Dream Shake back in the day," Montague says with a laugh. "The thing about her is, she looks at that stuff then she goes out and practices it."

That includes Kareem's patented skyhook. Though, she's quick to say it's still a work in progress.

"It doesn't look very good," Williams bluntly admits, shaking her head. "I've got that baby hook but the skyhook? No, it doesn't look that good."

Best way to defend her in practice according to teammates?

"Got to get your arms up, that's about it," Spotted Bear said. "And then, probably double-team (her), I guess. That's the closest we can get to her."

The thing is, as the Falcons prepare for this week's Eastern AA Divisional run, then next week's state tournament, Williams is only one concern for opponents. She and Brooke Berry, who signed to play at New Mexico, are top two in AA scoring this season on a deep and dangerous Falcons' roster.

"If Brooke is getting double-teamed, or any of our players are getting double-teamed," Williams said, "...we know that (at least) one player is going to pick up the slack."

"The core of these kids we've had for three years. Brooke, Cami (Harris) and M.G -- three-year starters," Montague said. "The thing I'm most proud of with this group is, they all know what their role is on the team and they're doing a good job with it."