Q2 AOW: Billings Central's William Snell living out dream with commitment to Montana

One of Montana’s newest football commits put on an absolute show this past weekend.

Just days after William Snell announced his commitment to the Griz, the Billings Central senior torched Frenchtown for a pair of touchdowns and interceptions in just the first half.

“It's been a goal since I could walk, since I had a football in my hand it's been a goal," Snell said of his committment. "My brother helped me a lot with football when I was younger, so it's pretty big for him, too. He's pretty happy."

“He's a team player all the way. Whatever it takes, whatever role he needs," Central head coach Jim Stanton said. "If we get into a situation where we're running the ball and we're not too worried about putting the ball in the air, he'll be our best blocker on the field and things like that. He just embraces any sort of challenge and anything that we do as a team. The team comes first and he just has that mentality."

Snell will be joining a few of his former teammates up in Missoula, most notably Kade Boyd and Clay Oven. Snell was a freshman when Boyd and Oven helped lead the Rams to the Class A title game.

“They were huge leaders on the team when I was a freshman. We all looked up to them and they were really good football players. It was really cool to see them go up to Missoula, and now I'm excited to join them," Snell said.

“Those were great leaders on our team. They were always somebody to look up to," Stanton said. "I think we can say the same now with our younger kids right now. (Snell) is a pretty quiet leader and by example, but he's really respected by all of his classmates and teammates."

Once in Missoula, Snell will turn his academic attention to the world of criminal justice.

“My dad, he was an officer. My grandma and grandpa, they were both in law enforcement, so I think it's what I've always wanted to pick up on is law enforcement," Snell said.

But first he’s hoping to help Central claim its second consecutive state championship. The Rams are in action this Friday night against rival Laurel.