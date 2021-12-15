Q2 AOW: 6-time bareback world champion Kaycee Feild

LAS VEGAS - There's a new King of Cowboys in professional bareback riding.

MTN Sports recently spent time with Q2's AOW at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas while he did what nobody else ever has.

"It's usually about this time of week when you start feeling your aches and pains, and you're sore," Utah's Kaycee Feild said midway through. "I'm feeling great and can't wait to get here tomorrow night."

That was Feild's mindset right after this winning ride in Round 5, while he was still draped in sweat 20 minutes later.

"I asked them if they turned the heater on in here and they said, no, it's only been 65 outside," Feild laughed.

He was in the heat of chasing his sixth bareback world championship. What he didn't know it at the time is that he'd win it.

"I block it out. Don't look at the board, don't look at the money earned," he continued. "All that stuff is wasted emotions if you start thinking about that."

Feild wasted zero emotion under the bright lights, lasers and energy of a sell-out crowd every night at the Thomas and Mack Center. The result: a season totaling over $357,000, plus that coveted sixth bareback title.

His wife Stephanie, a Huntley Project native, was in-house for every step.

"All of her friends are still up there," Feild said about spending time in Big Sky Country. "We go up and visit with them occasionally and go around Billings, go to the Chop House."

Feild says the family may not move Montana when it's all said and done, but they'd love to eventually, "have a ranch up there, or a vacation home would be a dream come true. If the stars align, we could be back up there in Montana."

If the stars align, the $3 million man may also clinch a few more world titles.