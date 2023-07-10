A Waiting Child: Sarah

Every month, MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family in the “A Waiting Child” program. This month we go to Missoula to meet Sarah.

Sarah loves to play guitar, read and spend time with people she cares about.

"What I look forward to in a family is like just having a sense of belonging and having just like, your people, you know your tribe," she said. "Having those people always there for you."

"Sarah is one of the most caring people I’ve ever met," said group home worker Shawn. "She’s artistic, musically talented, she’s passionate and she has a whole heart for everyone in her life."

"In my free time I like play the guitar and like listen to music, read, write and sleep," Sarah said.

With Sarah’s kind personality, she hopes to find a family that she can really connect with and have their support as she becomes an adult.

"Sarah deserves to be in a family because she has worked through all the struggles and challenges that she’s faced and she’s ready and I think she’ll bring so much love and passion to a family that will just create such a beautiful setting for her to thrive and take on the world and conquer and become an amazing adult," Shawn said.

"I think a good family has like healthy communication, that's really important and like common grounds of like respect," Sarah said.

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

