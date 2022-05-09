A Waiting Child: Peggy

This month we went to Belgrade to meet a young girl named Peggy. She may not speak a lot but she loves to be around others.

"She’s so funny. She is literally so happy and loves to laugh," said Ruby Maggard, Peggy's foster sister. "She’s like such a little prankster. She loves to tease people and get them all riled up so they are laughing."

Peggy's foster family said seeing the young girl open up has been rewarding.

"She came to us not talking and now she’ll sing," said Dara Maggard, another foster sister.

"To go from not talking to talking, she has bloomed in our family in a stable situation so I’d really like that for her," said foster mom Jane Maggard.

"She just loves connecting and being with people, like we’ll all be on our phones in the evening and she will get so upset and she’ll be like, 'You are all on your phones and no one wants to hang out with me.' Yeah, you’re right, let’s do something, you know? She’ll open us up as to how secluded we can sometimes get," Dara said.

Jane said Peggy has a gift for giving.

"Gift giving and helping people, it’s her gift, I think," she said. "She almost always, when she has some money to spend, she wants to get something for somebody.

Peggy would do well in a home with other children, Dara said.

"I think she’d fit well in a family with younger kids and maybe some her age," she said.

Ruby and Dara said Peggy deserves a loving family.

"She has so much capability and she can do it, and like she’s been through so much fear that I want her to have something great," Ruby said.

"I just know she’s gone through so much, I really just want her to feel totally stable and just totally at home," Dara said.

______________________________________________________

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.