A Waiting Child: Patrick

Every month, MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month A Waiting Child takes us to Kalispell to meet Patrick, a 14-year-old outdoor enthusiast who loves fishing, hiking, and helping others.

"Pat, he’s a good kid," said Tom Folkerson, a house manager. "He gets distracted sometimes but he is well-behaved, and he’s helpful around the house. He enjoys going out there on the river, the stream out back and he enjoys just fishing. He catches pike. He catches perch."

"A lot of times in the fall, he was fishing by himself 'til dark," said friend Jonathan Langston. "I would have to go get him 'cause he loves to fish and he knows how to fish. So that's important. He caught a big white fish in October, so that was pretty cool. So again he likes to be outside, not just on the video games, so that's good."

"I enjoy fishing, hunting, I haven’t had my hunters ed yet though," Patrick said. "I am pretty serious about video games, like not in the bad way. I love video games. Overall they are pretty fun. I want a family, that's pretty loving, that has animals. I love animals, dogs including, sometimes cats. I am looking for like, there is not too many other kids there. I mean I like attention but also I sometimes like to be left alone. I just wanna be normal, like I just feel right now since I am (in) group homes. I just feel like that kid that's always being looked at. But then, if I am in a normal family, I feel like people will actually look at me and be like, he’s just that normal kid. I want to be that kid that people look up to and look at and see, oh, his family is pretty nice."

To learn more about Patrick and other children awaiting adoption across the state, visit your MTN station’s website and search “A Waiting Child.”

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.