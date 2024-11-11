A Waiting Child: Meet Zorina

HELENA — Every month, MTN features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we are in Helena to introduce you to to 10-year-old Zorina, a happy and adventurous kid who enjoys singing and loves animals.

"My name is Zorina. I am in fifth grade and I love riding horses. I like nature and I like dancing and singing. Some of my favorite things to do at school are writing, reading, and lunch."

"I am the Child Protection Specialist case worker that works with Zorina and she also likes to call herself Zee. So Zorina's a great kid and I would say that some of her best qualities are that she thrives on routine," said Evelyn Garcia. "She's really good at communicating, she'll let you know what she does like. She will make sure that she tells you how passionate she is about something. Zorina loves adventure so any opportunity to travel and try new things that she's very excited with a little bit of nerves but does really well with new opportunities."

"When I grow up, I would like to be a veterinarian or a singer. Why I would like to be a veterinarian is because I love animals and I love helping them," Zorina said.

"I would say one of the most important things or elements in a perfect home for Zee would be pets. Cats, dogs, horses if she's so lucky to have a home with horses, that would be great!" Garcia said. "She works really great with strong maternal figures and as well as kids that are her age or older."

"A family that I would fit into best is a family with a couple animals, probably maybe horses but umm, I would also like people who — another kid to play with, that's close to my age, or even my age but that's pretty much what my perfect family would be like," Zorina said.

"Did you know that there is still a chance for you, there's a spark in you, you just got to like the light the night, and let it shine, just turn on the light, like the fourth of July, cause baby you're a firework," Zorina sang. "Come on show them what your worth, make them go, oh, oh, oh, and you shoot up in the sky."

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

