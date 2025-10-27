A Waiting Child: Meet Elijah

This month, meet Elijah—a friendly, caring, and goal‑oriented 13‑year‑old! Now in 8th grade, he’s enjoying physical education and cooking class.

Elijah loves stuffed animals, building with Legos, watching big trucks and buses, and spending time at the lake.

He treasures visits with his sister, trips to the movies, and would thrive in a forever home that can give him both family time and special one‑on‑one attention.

Elijah, a proud member of the Blackfeet Tribe, hopes to stay connected to his culture.

He’d do well with younger or older siblings and is open to many family dynamics.

Currently in a therapeutic group home, he’s ready for a therapeutic foster home where he can grow and thrive.

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in Montana.

How do I get a home study? You may begin the process by contacting your CFS office if you live in Montana. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.