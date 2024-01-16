A Waiting Child: Mari

Every month, MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family in the “A Waiting Child” program. This month, reporter Casey Conlon in Billings met with Mari, who loves to spend her time drawing, reading and connecting with others.

"I like to draw and I like to do math and I like to read like science books about science and journals and stuff like that," Mari said. "Like right now I am reading a book on the history of astrophysics."

"Mari is an intelligent young lady. She’s very smart. She is incredible at math and school overall. She’s caring, she’s outgoing," said Abi Zagnoli, a child protection specialist.

Mari enjoys getting lost in a good book and learning about new subjects. She would love a family who could share that same passion.

"It blows me away how intelligent she is and how artistic, and how she wants to put that towards others in the world," said Zagnoli. "And what she wants to do with that in her future."

"I like people that are kind to everyone and they kind of give everyone an equal chance and like someone who realizes that everyone’s a person and that the outside doesn’t really matter and everyone has a chance to do something," Mari said.

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

