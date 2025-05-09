A Waiting Child: Jayden

This month, meet Jayden - a fun-loving 13-year-old with a big heart!

A ninth grader with a passion for math and science, Jayden thrives on adventure through video games and loves playing Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon.

With a personality that’s funny, smart, and sociable, Jayden dreams of a supportive family where he can connect and share laughter.

Jayden's favorite subjects at school are math and science. He likes going to the library and playing board games.

Currently in a group home, Jayden would thrive in a family with a consistent routine and structure. Maintaining contact with his brothers is also important to him.

Jayden would thrive in a family setting that has a consistent structure and routine since he has been diagnosed with Autism. He needs to know in advance of changes to the schedule and be provided time to transition from activities. The ideal family would do some family therapy work prior to transitioning to their home.

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in Montana.

How do I get a home study? You may begin the process by contacting your CFS office if you live in Montana. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.