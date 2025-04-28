A Waiting Child: Jayce

In this month’s A Waiting Child, meet Jayce - a bright and energetic 10-year-old with a big smile and an even bigger heart.

Jayce enjoys building models, playing soccer and football, and diving into the world of Star Wars. Outdoors or in front of a video game, he’s always up for an adventure. He loves Jokes and playing games.

Jayce dreams of a family where he can be the youngest, spend quality time together, and maybe even have a dog.

He would love a family that would allow him to keep his connections to his siblings and grandparents.

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in Montana.

How do I get a home study? You may begin the process by contacting your CFS office if you live in Montana. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around Montana.

