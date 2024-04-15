A Waiting Child: Brothers Brock and Nolan

GREAT FALLS - Every month, MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of the “A Waiting Child” program. MTN’s Casey Conlon introduces us to 7-year-old Brock and 11-year-old Nolan, brothers in Great Falls who are active and brave.

"My name’s Hailey Powell. I work for Child and Family Services as a social worker and I’ve been Brock and Nolan’s caseworker for a little over a year and a half. Brock loves soccer. He played soccer for the first time last fall and scored a goal which he’s super proud about. He loves to play board games and play with Hot Wheels. He has lots of different tracks and probably over hundreds of cars that he plays with."

"Nolan, he loves school. He loves to ride the bus. He loves his teachers. He’s very upset when it's summer break and he’s not in school. He loves to play with sensory toys like slime and kinetic sand, things like that."

"I think the reason why they want to a part of the family I would say is just to feel like they belong, they fit somewhere. I think that Brock especially sometimes feels kind of down on himself and doesn’t know where he fits and so I think that if he just had a place to call home would be great for him."

"They do like animals and I know sometimes the staff here will bring their dogs and the kids here are pretty excited about it. I think a good family would be people who are kind and loving and very patient. These boys have gone through a lot and they need someone and someplace that can just be a safe place for them, that they can trust. I think that would be the best fit for them, not only to meet their needs and behaviors that they may have but also just making sure that they feel a part of the family and welcomed."

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

