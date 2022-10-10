A Waiting Child: Audriana

Every month MTN features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we are in Billings to meet Audriana. She loves to draw, loves cats, and is hoping for a family who enjoys spending time together.

"I would like to be part of a family because I never really had that as a kid and I’d like to know what that feels like," Audriana said.

With Audriana’s passion for art, she’d love a family who supports that.

"She’s smart and artistic, sociable, she’s a great kid," said CPS worker Dawn Bushard. "And when she does love, she loves hard. Like she really does still love her birth family and things like that."

"You just see like these other kids having like such a nice family and you get to do so many things," Audriana said.

More than anything, Audriana is hoping to find a loving, forever family.

"Like every other kid, every other kid regardless wants to belong with a family, they want someone thats going to love them unconditionally if they act out or something like that, they want to know that person is going to be there with them. They aren’t going to abandon them," Bushard said.

"I just want to stay in one place and know that I am loved and all that kind of jazz," Audriana said.

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.