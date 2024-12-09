A Waiting Child: Angel

BILLINGS - Every month, MTN features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of the “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we are in Billings to meet Angel, an energetic kid who enjoys shooting hoops and loves living life to the fullest.

"Angel is a very energetic, lovely young man who loves sports, specifically basketball and football," said Child Protective Specialist Dawn Bushard.

Angel has his hopes set on finding a forever home.

"My name’s Angel and I’m looking for a forever family," he said.

"He does participate in Special Olympics," Bushard said. "He loves being at the Special Olympics. He loves his friends, he loves hanging out, playing 'cause he’s very energetic and he’s fun to be around, as you can tell."

Angel said he enjoys reading and playing basketball in his free time. He also enjoys bowling.

"Bowling is what he does in the Special Olympics. He averages about a 75 right now and recently at Halloween he was Olaf and he actually won a big candy bar," Bushard said.

"I am gonna be, I am gonna be the basketball manager," Angel said. "We carry water bottles and they, whey they drop the ball they grab, they grab the ball, they hand it to the player that they got a foul or something."

Angel would thrive in a smaller family setting where he can form more meaningful connections.

"So Angel would be great in a smaller community as long as he has access to his therapies and his necessary medical appointments that he has," Bushard said. "I think he loves life, ya loves being around, he really wants to be included. Thats the biggest thing with him um, is to be included in a family and everything you're doing and he just wants to be with you."

"If I have a family, I would love to hang out with them," Angel said.

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in Montana.

How do I get a home study? You may begin the process by contacting your CFS office if you live in Montana. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.