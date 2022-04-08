Columbus boys, girls sweep Johnny Walker Memorial Invite

HUNTLEY, Mont. - Columbus golf teams turned in strong showings Thursday at the Johnny Walker Memorial Invitational at Pryor Creek Golf Course winning both team titles.

The girls finished 71 strokes ahead of Shepherd led by Aubree Mitchum's 83. Columbus' boys edged Red Lodge by seven as Landon Olson earned medalist honors with a 77.

Girls Team: Columbus 380, Shepherd 451, Big Timber 475, Huntley Project 492, Red Lodge 541.

Top 10: Aubree Mitchum, Columbus 83; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 86; Abby Baer, Colstrip, 93; Cady Ekle, Columbus, 100; Cassadie Howe, Shepherd, 103; Abby Laverell, Big Timber, 106; Hallie Flint, Baker, 107; Camryn Collins, Baker, 110; Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 110; Paige Lethert, Columbus, 111.

Boys Team: Columbus 347, Red Lodge 355, Baker 381, Huntley Project 389, Forsyth 419, Shepherd 420, Big Timber 454.

Top 10: Landon Olson, Columbus, 77; Ross Sonday, Red Lodge 79; William Conat, Columbus, 83; Jaxon Tronstad, Baker, 86; Everest Carmain, Red Lodge 88; Chase Hould, Huntley Project, 89; Rory Lingle, Baker, 91; Chase Anderson, Columbus, 91; Colin Lorbiecke, Baker, 92; Michael Sorenson, Forsyth, 92.