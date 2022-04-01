Columbus boys, girls claim Snowflake Meet titles

COLUMBUS — The Columbus boys and girls won the annual Snowflake Meet on their home track to kick off the 2022 high school track and field season.

The Cougars boys ran away from second place Manhattan, while the Columbus girls narrowly held off the Tigers for the team title.

Columbus senior Colby Martinez, the defending State B long jump champion, opened his campaign with a leap of 21 feet, 6 inches, good enough for the best mark in the state in the early going. He also finished second in the triple jump and third in the 100-meter dash.

The Columbus girls were propelled to victory by the 1,600-meter relay team finishing in second behind Manhattan, securing enough points to claim the team crown. Individual champions for Columbus included Kali Hood in the shot put (32-09 ¾), and Kelsey Plymale in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 37.06 seconds).

Full results can be found here.