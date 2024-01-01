Colorado mother accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in UK

The Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children was taken into custody in the United Kingdom, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Sunday.

Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident on Saturday, police said. Additional details surrounding the U.K. arrest were not disclosed.

The 35-year-old is accused of killing her two young children — a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy — and wounding her 11-year-old daughter after police initially responded to a report of a burglary at their home in Colorado Springs on Dec. 19.

Singler was cooperative at first with police investigating the deaths but then went missing as the probe — which eventually determined the burglary report was unfounded — continued, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin.

Singler and her injured 11-year-old daughter were both treated at the scene. They were then transported to local hospitals. Singler was allowed to leave the hospital because police did not have enough probable cause at the time, police said. She was then considered a victim and witness.

Police were able to present evidence to obtain a warrant for Singler's arrest later in the day on Dec. 19, but police believe she had already disappeared by then, Cronin said. The CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force was searching for her, but it's unknown how they were able to track her to the U.K.

The children's deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings.

She was scheduled to meet her ex-husband with the kids at a Colorado Springs police substation at 9 a.m. on Dec. 16.

It is unclear at this time if Singler showed up for that meeting, but court documents said her ex-husband made an emergency motion for police to enforce the custody agreement the next day on Dec. 17. Court hearings had been scheduled for next month.

Singler is facing several charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse and first-degree assault.

Police plan to release more information during a future press conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article was originally published by Robert Garrison for Scripps News Denver.

