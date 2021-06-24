Watch

Colorado man dies after being pulled from Lower Rock Creek

Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 13:19:26-04

MISSOULA — A 61-year-old Colorado man has passed away after being pulled from Lower Rock Creek in Granite County on Wednesday afternoon.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the victim was found unresponsive and pulled from the water by "good Samaritans" approximately three miles south of the I-90 exit.

CPR efforts were successful, and the man was taken to a Missoula hospital in critical condition. However, The man passed away on Wednesday evening, a news release states.

Sheriff Dunkerson says no foul play is suspected in the death. The victim’s body was taken to the Montana State Medical Examiner’s office so an autopsy can be performed.

No further information is being released at this time.

