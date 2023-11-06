MSU Basketball under new era with coach Matt Logie

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball starts their season on Monday night vs. NWIC at 7 p.m.

They're under a new era with Matt Logie as the head coach, but looking to maintain the success from the recent years.

"We’re excited to show what we’ve been working on the past six months, and rally this community behind this group of guys because I think that’s it’s a group they’ll be really proud to support," Logie said.

One of the new faces that will grace the court in the blue and gold is Eddie Turner III, a grad transfer from Columbia.

He noted that one of the factors driving this team towards achieving early success is to earn the trust from Bobcat nation.

"We just want to show Bozeman that we’re here to carry that torch," he said. "That they can pass it and trust us to win some games for you guys, so that’s what motivates us."

For returners like Tyler Patterson and Robert Ford III, it’s been a balancing act of meshing the experience and proven success they’ve been apart with Montana State to Logie’s new style going into this season.

"You know, Coach Logie coming in, and then me, Rob and the other guys that have come back, we’ve kind of seen the previous success and what it really takes, but with the new style that he’s got, you know it’s kind of a mesh, so it’s really good," Patterson said.

"A lot of the same intensity is still there, a lot of the tenacity on defense, and people coming in every day and wanting to get better," Ford said. "Understand that it’s a process, so we have to come in day by day, and one of Logie’s sayings is 'water the bamboo.' It takes a long time to spring, but day by day if we keep doing that we’ll build a good culture."

Logie knows the intangibles of hard work and grit will be on display out of the gate for this team.

It reflects his journey as a coach – someone who’s risen through the ranks, seen much success as a head coach at the division two and three level, and now wants to bring that winning culture to Montana State.

"I’m a guy who’s come up through the ranks, and been a small college guy," Logie said. "So, we all now have the opportunity and a little bigger stage to put our dreams to reality."

His team has already personified that mentality heading into Monday night’s season opener.

"The toughest team in the Big Sky is usually the one that can come out on top and get to the tournament, and that’s something we’ve been able to do for the past three years, so trying to keep that," Patterson explained.

"We’re not going to focus on one guy putting up thirty shots," Turner said. "We believe that our depth, we believe that our ability to work together, and how connected we are, is our, gives us the best chances to win."

