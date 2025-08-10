MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies reported for preseason camp on Thursday and on Saturday fully got things under way at Dornblaser Field as they embark on what they hope is a return to the top of the Big Sky Conference in 2025.

To begin training camp, we'll take a look at five storylines facing the Grizzlies — ranked No. 7 in the Stats Perform preseason FCS top 25 poll — heading into the fall.

Storylines to watch as the Montana Grizzlies officially open fall camp

No. 1 is a rinse and repeat of past seasons, as Montana's quarterback battle will take center stage. For the past several years this has been the case as uncertainty looms over that position.

There are plenty of faces in the mix to take the reins of the job. Redshirt sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat returns with starting reps and game experience from a year ago, and he'll be tasked with competing against redshirt senior Jake Jensen who joins the Griz from USC, with redshirt freshman Luke Flowers also in the mix.

No. 2 is UM's schedule. The Grizzlies are starting later than a lot of other teams because they don't play Week 0, and their bye lands on Week 1.

From there it's 12 straight games for UM, including eight at home, as the gauntlet and its toll will be a big factor in the grind of the season for this group.

No. 3 is UM's offense. Returning running back Eli Gillman is a massive key for Montana, as he's already raked in numerous preseason awards, with the sky the limit for him as he leads the offense.

Behind him, Malae Fonoti has a groundswell of excitement after showing flashes a year ago, so that 1-2 punch gives the Griz some firepower in the backfield.

But with a number of new offensive linemen and a younger receiving corps, how the offense gels behind whoever takes the snaps will be a big question.

No. 4 is the defensive unit as a whole. With no returning starters — aside from redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb Otlewski who started a pair of games in 2024 — and plenty of transfers, Montana's defense will have its fair share of scrutiny.

But the transfers they brought in, plus the young and up-and-coming guys and those on the two-deep from a year ago look the part, and have plenty of potential to answer those questions right away.

No. 5 is replacing No. 5 in Junior Bergen, the record-setting return threat who now suits up for the San Francisco 49ers.

Eastern Washington transfer Michael Wortham looks to fit that role, as well as serve as a weapon on offense, but how the Griz find a special teams replacement for Bergen that could help change the course of a game could go a long way to their success this fall.

Camp will roll on the next few weeks as UM gets set for its opener against Central Washington on Sept. 6.

