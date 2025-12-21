Montana laments 'atrocious start,' tough outcome in semifinal loss at Montana State

BOZEMAN — It was a tough end to a strong season for the Montana Grizzlies as they fell 48-23 to rival Montana State on Saturday in the first playoff matchup between the schools.

The energy was high between both teams to start the game, but it was the Cats who had the upper hand early.

Early in the game, it felt like the Grizzlies were in for a long day after the Bobcats jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck said his team's start was slow.

“You know, in terms of us, we kind of got off to a little bit of an atrocious start,” Hauck said. “Things were not going our way. I thought our guys handled it really well, composed, like our team is. There's a reason why we won 13 games this year.”

The Griz were able to swing momentum after Eli Gillman scored a touchdown and Peyton Wing forced a fumble, which allowed Montana to make a comeback effort and eventually take its first and only lead of the game at 23-20 in the third quarter.

“I thought Keali’i (Ah Yat) was a little more on the money,” Hauck said of the adjustments UM made. “Our protection was good. The run game was good. I mean, everything was kind of clicking. We had good balance again. I wish we got off to a little better start.”

But that was where the fun ended for the Griz after the Cats put their foot on the gas in the third and fourth quarters and scored 28 unanswered points, ending Montana’s season and punching a ticket to Nashville, Tenn., for the national championship game.

“They did a good job messing with some of our eyes in man coverage,” Hauck said. “We came out in the third quarter and we were better at it, we went to more zone coverage (and) we wanted to man them and, you know, the coverage piece was good, but the run support piece wasn't good enough.”

While the loss was heartbreaking for the Griz, it was a season to remember for the players and coaches, as Montana ended the season with a 13-2 record and saw its season end in the semifinals.

