Montana football Week 7 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Aaron Fontes and Ryan Tirrell

MISSOULA — Heading into Week 7 of the college football season, the Montana Grizzlies are coming off of a 31-23 victory over UC Davis last Saturday on the road.

The win over the Aggies saw the Griz improve to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. UM rose to No. 16 in the latest Stats FCS top 25 poll on Monday, and junior wide receiver Aaron Fontes was named the Big Sky offensive player of the week after catching five passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, Fontes and junior linebacker Ryan Tirrell met with the media on Monday to talk about UM's win over UC Davis and look ahead to Idaho.

The Grizzlies and Vandals will meet Saturday in the battle for the Little Brown Stein in what will be another ranked matchup, with Idaho sitting at No. 3 in the FCS. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. Mountain.