FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Montana 40, Northern Colorado 0

MISSOULA — Montana's offense started slow but the defense picked up the slack in what was a 40-0 blowout win for the Grizzlies over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The No. 7-ranked Grizzlies got interception returns for touchdowns by defensive back Jaxon Lee in the first half and linebacker Braxton Hill in the second, and UM's defense limited Northern Colorado to just seven first downs and 94 total yards.

Linebacker Riley Wilson had three of the Grizzlies' six quarterback sacks. Montana's defense accumulated 12 tackles for loss while running their overall record to 7-1 and to 4-1 in the Big Sky.

Offensively, Eli Gillman rushed for two touchdowns and quarterbacks Clifton McDowell and Keali'i Ah Yat each threw TD passes as Montana became more efficient with the football as the game progressed. For full highlights from Saturday's game, see the video player above.