FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 16 Montana 23, No. 3 Idaho 21

MOSCOW, Idaho — Montana jumped out to a three-possession lead then held for a crucial 23-21 Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho late Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

A strip sack by Kale Edwards and subsequent fumble recovery by Levi Janacaro with less than a minute left preserved the win for the No. 16-ranked Grizzlies, who improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky. No. 3 Idaho is now 5-2 and 3-1 in the league.

Clifton McDowell threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Junior Bergen and ran for an 8-yard score to help UM build a 20-0 in the second quarter. The Vandals finally got in the end zone at the end of the first half on an 11-yard run by Anthony Woods, cutting their deficit to 20-7 at the break.

Idaho QB Gevani McCoy threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten as the Vandals stormed back, but McCoy was sacked six times, intercepted twice and fumbled once as Montana's defense preserved the win.

