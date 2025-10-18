Fast start, Keali'i Ah Yat's 6 total TDs push No. 4 Montana past plucky Sacred Heart

MISSOULA — Last week’s sluggish start was a distant memory.

No. 4-ranked Montana wasted no time blitzing Sacred Heart right out of the gate Saturday and went on to a 43-21 non-league victory at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. It was the first meeting between the Grizzlies and Pioneers.

Montana was shut out in the first half last week versus Cal Poly before righting the ship en route to a comfortable 28-9 victory. But a quick start proved crucial as SHU, led by quarterback Poochie Snyder, found its footing after the opening 15 minutes.

Fast start, Keali'i Ah Yat's 6 total TDs push No. 4 Montana past Sacred Heart

The Griz set a tone on the first drive of the game, going 72 yards on 15 plays. It culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Keali’i Ah Yat to Eli Gillman – a play in which Ah Yat rolled right then scrambled all the way back to his left before spotting Gillman inside the front left pylon.

Ah Yat also threw touchdown passes on Montana’s next two possessions, and his scoring connection to Michael Wortham in the fourth quarter sealed the win. In the end, Ah Yat accounted for six total touchdowns and threw for 349 yards.

With the win the Grizzlies improved to 7-0 overall, extending their best start to a season since 2009. Sacred Heart, an FCS independent, fell to 5-3.

AH YAT IN CONTROL: Ah Yat, a sophomore in his first full season as the starter, also threw touchdown passes Drew Deck and Korbin Hendrix, and ran for a score of his in the first half. He was in full command of the Montana offense and didn't turn the ball over.

With Saturday’s performance Ah Yat — the son of prolific ex-Griz passer Brian Ah Yat — continued his impressive season, which has also included 300-yard passing games in victories over North Dakota (300), Indiana State (313) and Idaho State (350).

PIOS FIND SOME FLOW: Despite falling into a three-touchdown hole, Sacred Heart didn’t lay down. The Pioneers showed fight. Snyder, SHU’s poised quarterback, led scoring drives of 70, 75 and 88 yards and gave the Grizzlies some fits with his moxie both in and out of the pocket.

Snyder’s 14-yard scoring strike under pressure to Dean Hangey with 6:46 remaining pulled the Pioneers within 29-21. But the early deficit, and two late Griz touchdowns, were too much for Sacred Heart to overcome.

ANOTHER BIG DAY FOR NO. 6: Eastern Washington transfer Michael Wortham continues to put his stamp on a stellar season. Wortham, primarily a wide receiver, finished Saturday with seven catches for 132 yards and those two TDs. His 51-yard catch and run to the end zone in the fourth wrestled the momentum back from Sacred Heart.

Wortham finished with 172 all-purpose yards, and he continues to lead the FCS in that statistical category. Wortham has now accounted for nine touchdowns – either receiving, rushing or passing – so far in 2025.

WHAT’S NEXT: Following a barrage of home games — the Griz (3-0 Big Sky) have won six of their first seven at the friendly confines of Washington-Grizzly Stadium — Montana will now play two straight on the road beginning with a nationally televised Friday night matchup with Sacramento State next week.

The Hornets, in their final season in the Big Sky before becoming an FCS independent, came into this week with a 3-3 overall record and a 1-1 mark in the Big Sky. Sac State has won three of the past four in the series with UM, though the Griz smacked the Hornets 34-7 two years ago in Missoula in their most recent meeting.

