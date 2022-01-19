Billings' RayQuan Evans hits buzzer-beater, game-winning free throws as FSU tops No. 6 Duke

RayQuan Evans saved his best for last on Tuesday night.

The Billings native and Skyview High grad converted a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left to help his Florida State men's basketball team force overtime on Tuesday against No. 6 Duke in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Tallahassee, Florida.

RAYQUAN, OH MY 🤯 WE ARE HEADED INTO OT 📺 ESPN 𝗙𝗦𝗨 67 𝗗𝗨𝗞𝗘 67 | 2H 0:00 pic.twitter.com/QadtscH8jc — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022

Then, with 12.3 seconds left in overtime, Evans was fouled while driving and got a pair of free throws to go to give FSU the lead and win as their defense held on Duke's final possession, and the Seminoles defeated the Blue Devils 79-78.

Evans, FSU's starting senior point guard, finished with six points on 2-for-7 shooting and had a team-high five assists and game-high three steals as Florida State won its fourth straight game and improved to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in ACC play.

In his third and final season at Florida State, Evans has played in 14 games, starting in all of them. He's averaging a career-best 7.1 points per game in a Seminole uniform. He's also averaging 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Evans helped lead Florida State to a Sweet 16 run in last year's NCAA Tournament.

According to the NCAA, the victory gave Florida State its thirteenth straight win in overtime games, which is an all-time Division I record in men's basketball.