Watch

Actions

Billings' RayQuan Evans hits buzzer-beater, game-winning free throws as FSU tops No. 6 Duke

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State guard RayQuan Evans (0) takes the ball away from Duke forward Theo John (12) in the first half of a NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022.
Duke Florida St Basketball
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 00:21:58-05

RayQuan Evans saved his best for last on Tuesday night.

The Billings native and Skyview High grad converted a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left to help his Florida State men's basketball team force overtime on Tuesday against No. 6 Duke in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Tallahassee, Florida.

Then, with 12.3 seconds left in overtime, Evans was fouled while driving and got a pair of free throws to go to give FSU the lead and win as their defense held on Duke's final possession, and the Seminoles defeated the Blue Devils 79-78.

Evans, FSU's starting senior point guard, finished with six points on 2-for-7 shooting and had a team-high five assists and game-high three steals as Florida State won its fourth straight game and improved to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in ACC play.

In his third and final season at Florida State, Evans has played in 14 games, starting in all of them. He's averaging a career-best 7.1 points per game in a Seminole uniform. He's also averaging 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Evans helped lead Florida State to a Sweet 16 run in last year's NCAA Tournament.

According to the NCAA, the victory gave Florida State its thirteenth straight win in overtime games, which is an all-time Division I record in men's basketball.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader