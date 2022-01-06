Coffee Can Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Makes An Adorable Round Loaf

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You never quite know what’s going to go viral on TikTok, from makeup hacks to new dance moves. A heartwarming cooking video from food blogger Carlena Davis struck a chord in fans thanks to the story behind her coffee-can sweet potato bread.

In the video, which has so far amassed more than 1.8 million views and 330,000 likes, Davis describes one of her family’s favorite holiday treats. She says this recipe is her take on the original treat that came from a former employee of her parents, Miss Ramona, who made and delivered the bread every year as a holiday gift.

In a unique twist, the sweet potato bread bakes in a repurposed coffee can — and comes out as an adorable, cylindrical loaf!

Check it out:

Indeed, it’s just about the perfect size and shape to make a pretty present. And the sweet story that goes with it creates the perfect package.

Meanwhile, a writer over at Kitchn decided to give the bread a try. Nathan Hutsenpiller admits that he has “little to no experience” with baking, but still produced a tasty loaf with no trouble.

“It feels good to recycle an old coffee can, plus you get the bonus of getting to eat delicious, fresh-baked bread at the same time,” he wrote.

Hutsenpiller has a few key tips for the bread, too. Most importantly, the coffee can needs to be made of metal, not plastic — Hutsenpiller and Davis recommend Cafe du Monde cans. (Cafe Bustelo works, too.)

Once the bread cooks and cools, you’ll need to carefully plop it out of the can and onto a plate. For this, Hutsenpiller recommends removing the small lip on the can with a can opener before baking.

From there, it’s just a matter of spreading a pat of butter on a slice and taking that first heavenly bite.

Find the full recipe on Davis’s site, Spilling the Sweet Tea. For $5.95 you can access this recipe, plus a whole selection of Davis’s classic Southern holiday recipes including crab-stuffed cheddar biscuits, prime rib, chocolate lava cake, and red velvet waffles. It’d be a bargain at twice the price!

