Frozen Coconut Margaritas Add Breezy Flair To An Iconic Cocktail

When you’re in the mood for a refreshing summer drink on a warm night, you might have margaritas on your mind. The margarita is fabulous because there are so many flavor combinations to try including blueberry lemonade, Creamsicle, or even frozen kiwi. But, if you want to make a superior summer margarita, what could be better than the tropical flavor of coconut?

A recipe for coconut margaritas we found from EatingWell combines the classic taste of a traditional margarita but adds the mellow sweetness of coconut. You’ll feel like you’re on a beach with the first cool sip!

Adobe

The secret to this summery cocktail’s success is one of the trendiest food items on the market: coconut water. You can find coconut water in almost any grocery store these days and many people enjoy drinking it as a flavorful alternative to plain water. In addition to tasting good, the liquid from inside the fruit also provides a good source of potassium.

To make a coconut margarita, you first need to freeze your coconut water for a few hours. You can use either an ice cube tray or a shallow plastic container to do this. So, yes, there is a little bit of prep time involved but it’s a small price to pay for what might become your new favorite drink. Once your coconut water is frozen, you’ll want to make sure you have a blender capable of blitzing ice cubes into a smooth drink.

The other ingredients EatingWell says you’ll need to make a frosty coconut marg include tequila (duh), triple sec, lime juice, sweetened cream of coconut (also commonly found at the grocery store) and ice cubes. You’ll also want kosher salt for the rim of your glass and lime wedges for an optional garnish.

For an even more decadent and refreshing drink, you can add a scoop of vanilla or coconut ice cream into your coconut margarita.

Adobe

Find the full recipe for the coconut margarita at EatingWell.

Since the recipe only makes one cocktail, you might want to double or triple it to have enough for a friend or two to enjoy a drink with you. You’ll all raise a glass to how much this sip satisfies on a hot summer day!

