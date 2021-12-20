CMR Holiday Classic Recap: Billings West takes team title

GREAT FALLS — With the return of the CMR Holiday Classic wrestling tournament this weekend, teams, wrestlers and wrestling fans alike got their fair share of what’s to come for for the rest of the season across the state.
Sporting over 50 teams from across the state as well as a first-ever girls tournament, the Billings West boys team took home the title with a score of 231.5. Right behind them tied for second was Billings Senior boys and Billings Senior girls at 209.5. Great Falls High took third with 154.5.
Below are your the individual first place finishes for all the weight classes for both girls and boys:
Boys
103
1st Place - Zach Morse of Billings West
2nd Place - Elijah Nose of Laurel
3rd Place - Nate Blodnick of Anaconda
113
1st Place - Keyan Hernandez of Billings West
2nd Place - Colton Gutenberger of Belgrade
3rd Place - Ridge Cote of Ronan
120
1st Place - Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade
2nd Place - Daylon Forshee of Billings Senior High School
3rd Place - Jase Van Pelt of Billings West
126
1st Place - Carter Schmidt of Belgrade
2nd Place - Gavin Cotton of Great Falls / MSDB
3rd Place - Demetrios Saliaris of Billings Senior High School
132
1st Place - Idren Peak of Billings Senior High School
2nd Place - Tugg Taylor of Circle
3rd Place - Ashton Ulschak of Laurel
138
1st Place - Carson DesRosier of Helena Capital
2nd Place - Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls
3rd Place - Jesse Aarness of Billings West
145
1st Place - Israel Moreno of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart
2nd Place - Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls / Noxon
3rd Place - Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB
152
1st Place - Avery Allen of Bozeman
2nd Place - Danyk Jacobsen of Park / Sweet Grass Co
3rd Place - Calvin Carroll of Great Falls CMR
160
1st Place - Drake Rhodes of Billings West
2nd Place - Zach Valdez of Colstrip
3rd Place - Devon Nesbitt of Glasgow
170
1st Place - Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview
2nd Place - Orion Thivierge of Havre
3rd Place - Shawn Miller of Billings Senior High School
182
1st Place - Austin Vanek of Cut Bank
2nd Place - Chris Garcia of Billings West
3rd Place - Kale VanCampen of Havre
205
1st Place - Kyler Hallock of Glasgow
2nd Place - Brendan Lockart of Great Falls / MSDB
3rd Place - Dillen Barrington of Billings Skyview
HWT1st Place - Talon Marsh of Helena Capital
2nd Place - Gabe Walker of Custer Co. (Miles City)
3rd Place - Caden Crowell of Cascade
Girls
103
1st Place - Angelina Escarcega of Poplar Girls
2nd Place - Rebecca Birdwell of Fergus (Lewistown)
3rd Place - Harley Wade of Simms
113
1st Place - Kaylin Taylor of Great Falls High Girls
2nd Place - Gracelyn Hanson of Billings Senior High School Girls
3rd Place - Mayse Fox of Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls
120
1st Place - Lily Grismer of Cascade Girls
2nd Place - Brynn Brower of Billings Skyview Girls
3rd Place - Emily Pedron of Glacier Girls
126
1st Place - Hania Halverson of Flathead
2nd Place - Lili Schubarth of Simms
3rd Place - Cheyenne D`Aigneau of Billings Senior High School Girls
132
1st Place - Evija Cagle of Billings Skyview Girls
2nd Place - Maleigha Fuzesy of Havre Girls
3rd Place - Kaitlyn Thorn of Bozeman Girls
138
1st Place - Mariah Wahl of Cutbank Girls
2nd Place - Jessica Gubler of Park/Sweet Grass Girls
3rd Place - Makenzee Neal of Billings West Girls
145
1st Place - Precious Keiser of Poplar Girls
2nd Place - Madisyn Frazier of Glaicer Girls
3rd Place - Gracy Jones of Billings Senior High School Girls
152
1st Place - Kendal Tucker of Billings Senior High School Girls
2nd Place - Chi Gushi of Belgrade Girls
3rd Place - Natalka Rolfson of Billings Senior High School Girls
170
1st Place - Cabry Taylor of White Sulphur Springs
2nd Place - Hayla Hoffman of Butte Girls
3rd Place - Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior High School Girls
205
1st Place - Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview Girls
2nd Place - Clara Laird of Havre Girls
3rd Place - Tirza Two-Teeth of Ronan Girls
HWT
1st Place - Norah Larson of Belgrade Girls
2nd Place - Marika Bonner of Billings West Girls
3rd Place - Haylee Fetters of Cutbank Girls