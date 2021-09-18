Class B roundup: Fairfield stays perfect with road win over Whitehall

Fairfield 22, Whitehall 14

WHITEHALL -- The Fairfield Eagles (3-0) hold onto their perfect record with a 22-14 victory over the winless Whitehall Trojans.

Running back Miguel Perez put on a showing the first quarter for Fairfield scoring two touchdowns on back-to-back drives. On the Eagles opening possession, Perez punched in a 5-yard score for an early 6-0 advantage.

On the following drive, Whitehall’s Blake Becker fumbled the ball as he made contact with Fairfield’s defensive line. Cooper Christensen landed on it to regain control for the Eagles, and Perez shortly found his way back into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown.

With a 12-point advantage after one quarter of play, the Eagles finished on top 22-14.

The Eagles will look to keep their streak alive back at home next week as they host the Conrad Cowboys. Meanwhile, Whitehall will hit the road to Big Fork for their first conference game of the season.

Three Forks 33, Anaconda 7

THREE FORKS-- After a tough loss in Florence last week, Three Forks bounced back Friday night in dominant fashion with a 33-7 win over the Anaconda Copperheads.

While the Wolves held a lead the entire game, the turning point for Three Forks came in the final 30 seconds of the first half. Anaconda was punting all the way back in their own end zone, which ended up being blocked by Ayden Warren and recovered by Dylan Kamps on the Copperheads’ 10-yard line.

On the following play, Tallyn McCauley connected with Austin Allen to put Three Forks up 20-0 at half.

The Wolves gave up their only touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter, winning 33-7.

Class B scores

Glasgow 50, Colstrip 0

Malta 41, Shepherd 12

Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12

Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7

Roundup 28, Wolf Point 27 (OT)

