Class AA roundup: Bozeman rolls over Belgrade on homecoming night

(Editor's note: this article will be updated as more games finish)

Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0

BOZEMAN-- It was homecoming night at Bozeman who was able to put a show on for the fans to get to .500 overall (2-2) after beating Belgrade on Friday night.

After Bozeman blocked a Belgrade punt near the end of the of the first quarter, two plays later Hawks quarterback Jake Casagranda threw a 25-yard touchdown to Kendall Stromberg. 7-0 Bozeman after the extra point.

In the middle of the second quarter Bozeman kicker Rocky Lencioni drilled a 25-yard field goal to put the Hawks up 10-0.

With 12 seconds in the quarter, Bozeman got down to the 4-yard-line and Casagranda threw a touchdown pass to Luke Smith to put Bozeman up 17-0 before the half and they never looked back.

Belgrade finished the night with five turnovers and fall to (0-4).

Missoula Sentinel 29, Kalispell Glacier 21

MISSOULA -- Adam Jones scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to lift the Missoula Sentinel Spartans to a 29-21 victory over Kalispell Glacier in a battle between the final two undefeated teams in the Western AA.

Zac Crews ran for 108 yards on 16 carries and completed 14 of 24 passes including a 37-yard touchdown pass to Drew Klumph for the game's first score. Crews also hit Peyton Stevens for a 21-yard touchdown that sent Sentinel into halftime up 15-14.

Glacier's Jake Rendine scored a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Wolfpack built a 14-8 lead late in the second quarter. Rendina finished with 72 yards on 23 carries.

The Wolfpack regained the lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter when quarterback Gage Sliter hit Jake Turner for an 8-yard score to make it 21-15 Glacier. But right away in the fourth quarter, Jones scored from one yard out to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive to make it 22-21 Sentinel.

After a stop on defense, Sentinel again used a long nine-play drive capped by a 4-yard score from Jones to make it 29-21 with 5:12 to play. The Spartan defense again clamped down late including a fourth-down stop on Glacier's ensuing drive.

Sentinel (3-0, 1-0 Western AA) racked up 410 total yards and allowed just 216 from Glacier (3-1, 1-1). Connor Hangas and Charlie Kirgan each racked up sacks for the Spartans while Calvin Pratt recovered a fumble. Luke Bilau recovered a fumble for the Wolfpack and led Glacier in receiving with four catches for 50 yards. Stevens reeled in four passes for 38 yards while Klumph added three catches for 52 yards and Kellen Curtiss added eight carries for 73 yards to help pace Sentinel.

Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0

HELENA-- For the second week in a row, the Helena Capital Bruins delivered a conference win in astounding fashion with a 49-0 win over the Missoula Big Sky Eagles.

The Bruins opened the scoring early with a quarterback sneak by Joey Michelotti to get it, 7-0 but the Eagles defense was stout in the first quarter holding that margin.

The Bruins were able to open the flood gates late in the second including two more rushing touchdowns, a fumble recovery for touchdown by Talon Marsh and a blocked field goal that was scooped up by Alex Brisko and taken to the endzone as time expired in the first half.

Great Falls CMR 56, Billings Skyview 14

The Great Falls CMR Rustlers took advantage of four first-half Billings Skyview fumbles to build a 21-7 halftime lead, and then poured it on in the second half on their way to a 56-14 win.

Skyview actually tied the game 7-7 after a Trey Dye pick-six late in the first quarter, but CMR then scored the next 35 points spanning the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.

The win moves CMR to 3-1 on the season, while Skyview falls to 1-3. CMR will host Billings Senior next Friday while Skyview will host Bozeman on Thursday.

Billings West 42, Great Falls High 0

Class AA scores

Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7

Helena High 63, Missoula Hellgate 6

