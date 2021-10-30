Class A roundup: Billings Central punishes Libby 54-12

(Editors note: this article will be updated)

Billings Central 54, Libby 12

BILLINGS - If Billings Central is saving its best for last this football season, the Rams could make a nice playoff run.

Central (7-2) scored on its opening possession and led 21-0 midway through the first quarter Saturday on the way to a 54-12 opening-round playoff win over Libby (4-6) in Billings.

Kade Boyd opened the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown run, The Loggers fumbled on their first play from scrimmage and Central quickly took advantage when quarterback Adam Balkenbush hit Clay Oven over the middle for a circus catch touchdown.

The Rams took advantage of big special teams play as well. Later in the first quarter, Devon O'Neill blocked a punt before Boyd grabbed it out of the air and ran 15 yards for another a 21-0 lead after one.

Cy Stevenson put Libby on the board with 1:24 left in the half on a one-yard dive, but Central answered when Balkenbush hit Clay Oven over the top for a 44-yard score to make it 28-6 at halftime.

The Rams led 40-6 after three quarters before convincingly advancing to next week's Class A quarterfinal round when they travel to Polson.

Class A scores

Frenchtown 24, Whitefish 13

Miles City 21, Columbia Falls 20

Sidney 17, Dillon 14

