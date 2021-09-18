Class A roundup: Billings Central crushes Havre 37-7

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Billings Central 37, Havre 7

BILLINGS - Junior running back Kade Boyd ran for four touchdowns on Homecoming night leading Billings Central to a 37-7 win over visiting Havre.

Boyd had scoring runs of six yards, two yards and six yards in the first half as Central built a 21-0 lead at break. He then exploded for a 70-yard TD run on the opening play of the third quarter widening the margin to 28-0.

Clay Oven scored Central's last touchdown on an 18-yard run later in the third. Freshman kicker Jack DeBourg capped a fourth quarter drive with a 24-yard field goal to make it 37-0 Central.

Havre scored its only touchdown of the night on a 55-yard pass from Trenton Maloughney to to Jason Wold.

Central improves to 3-0 while Havre now sits 2-2.

Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0

Columbia Falls stayed perfect on Friday with a 48-0 win over Libby.

The Wildcats came out ready to play from the get-go. On their first possession of the game, quarterback Cody Schwikert found Mark Robinson for a 30 -yard touchdown. Schwikert followed that right up with an interception on defense, which led then hands it off to Isaiah Roth on the first play, for a touchdown putting the Wildcats up 14-0 .

Later, Columbia Falls kicker Kai Golan scored a 45-yard field goal and Schwikert found Roth again for a 10 -yard touchdown.

Laurel 28, Lewistown 21

In a battle of Eastern A unbeatens, Laurel found a way to dig out a late win in Lewistown 28-21.

"I tell the kids don't hit the panic button. That's the biggest thing. I work with the kids that you can't let emotions get the best of you," Laurel head coach Mike Ludwig said. "It was definitely a roller-coaster, emotional, up-and-down football game. Our kids did a good job to close things out when they needed to."

Laurel opened the scoring with a safety in the first quarter, and then in the second quarter Kyson Moran hit Konnor Gregerson for 25-yd TD pass to make it 8-0 Locomotives. Later in the second, Moran threw an 11-yd TD pass to Jakob Webinger to extend the lead to 14-0 Locos, but Lewistown finally got on the board when Chance Fields connected with Luke Clinton for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 14-6 right before halftime.

"(Moran) was amazing. Just his grit, kind of taking the game over a little bit," Ludwig said of his quarterback. "I know he's got to be hurting. He's pretty beat up and stuff, but that's what you need is to have that type of effort when you need it. And we needed it (Friday). Lewistown has a good football team. They play hard and they play physical."

In the second half, Fields found Clinton again for a touchdown to make it 14-14. Midway through the fourth quarter Dalton Boehler intercepted a Field pass to set up Laurel in the red zone, and the Locos took the lead for good when Camden Johnston rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and Moran followed with a two-point conversion. Moments later Shel Osborne ripped the ball from the arms of Clinton and rumbled 35 yards to pay dirt in the fourth quarter to extend Laurel's lead, but then Gage Norslien returned the ensuing kickoff to make it 28-21 Laurel.

Laurel, however, would run out the final six and a half minutes to keep its perfect record intact.

"(Osborne) is a veteran, four-year starter on defense for us. That opportunity was there and he seized it," Ludwig said. "We need our big play guys to make plays for us at times like that and (Osborne) did it. He's a play maker."

Laurel moves to 3-0 with the win, while Lewistown falls to 3-1.

Class A scores

Browning 40, East Helena 22

Dillon 36, Sidney 14

Frenchtown 47, Corvallis 6

Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14

Hardin 42, Livingston 24

Miles City 42, Glendive 24

Polson 62, Ronan 8

