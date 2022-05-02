Chinook native Leah Morgan Clark named NILE GM

BILLINGS – The Northern International Livestock Exposition has hired Leah Morgan Clark as its next general manager, the organization announced Monday morning. One of the group's biggest events in the annual NILE Stock Show and Rodeo each October in Billings. The rodeo is PRCA sanctioned and is one of the country's highest paying at the start of each season.

Clark, who begins duties in Billings in early June, will work closely with interim general manager Rick Hamilton during transition.

“Leah comes to us with an extensive background in agricultural programs and event planning and execution," NILE President Rick Hamilton said. "We are very excited to have her joining our organization."

Clark has devoted her career to advocating for the cattle industry. As Executive Director of the Idaho Beef Council, the Chinook native spent 15 years promoting beef and the beef industry. She later managed the Idaho Preferred program at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture promoting a wide variety of food and agricultural products through retail, food service and farm-to-school programs.

Most recently, Clark founded her own market consulting service to assist farmers and ranchers in promoting their products to consumers through various marketing strategies. Clark is a graduate of Leadership Idaho Agriculture, has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in agricultural marketing and finance from Oklahoma State University.

The NILE, which provides opportunities to promote and embrace agriculture, began its search for a new general manager in February 2021.