Charlie Klepps hired as Billings Senior girls wrestling coach

Charlie Klepps
Richie Melby/MTN Sports
Former Billings Senior four-time state wrestling champion Charlie Klepps watches younger brother Thomas Klepps win a quarterfinal match.
Charlie Klepps
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 23, 2022
BILLINGS - Charlie Klepps is returning to his old stomping grounds.

The Billings Senior High graduate and four-time Class AA state wrestling champion has been hired as the new head girls wrestling coach, according to School District 2 activities director Mark Wahl.

Klepps replaces Mickey Mahlmeister who resigned in early May and had coached the Lady Broncs since girls wrestling was sanctioned as a Montana high school sport two years ago.

"Charlie has a strong understanding of the Senior High wrestling culture which will allow him to continue the success the program has achieved in its first two years of existence," Wahl said.

Klepps has recently returned to Billings after graduating from Iowa State University where he also wrestled.

