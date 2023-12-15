Chargers fire head coach after 63-21 loss to Raiders

Brandon Staley is no longer the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Team owner Dean Spanos announced Friday that he had fired Staley following a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact," Spanos said.

Staley's firing was not a big surprise among many NFL insiders. He had been routinely criticized for his play calling. Staley, who took the head coaching position in 2021, has said he relies on analytics in crucial situations. Critics have said that decision has taken out the personal element of situational thinking during a game.

In the face of that criticism, Staley defended his coaching style.

SEE MORE: NFL to play in South America for the first time

"I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself," the 41-year-old said said after Thursday night's loss.

The Chargers are now 5-9 and will likely miss out on the playoffs. Spanos said the team needs a whole new vision moving forward.

"Our fans have stood strong through so many ups an downs and close games," he said. "They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more."

In addition to Staley, general manager Tom Telesco was also let go on Friday.

The organization did not say who would replace the two men for the remainder of the season.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com