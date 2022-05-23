Watch

Photos: West team wins 75th Montana Shrine Game

Photos from the 75th Montana East-West Shrine game in Great Falls.

DSC_0732.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0725.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0710.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0696.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0685.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0670.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0623.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0562.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0553.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0521.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0548.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0532.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0518.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0501.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0494.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0480.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0478.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0476.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0463.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0471.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0419.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0441.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0437.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0431.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0415.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0423.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0394.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0411.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0496.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0360.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0369.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0361.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0340.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0298.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0314.JPG The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos: West team wins 75th Montana Shrine Game

close-gallery
  • DSC_0732.JPG
  • DSC_0725.JPG
  • DSC_0710.JPG
  • DSC_0696.JPG
  • DSC_0685.JPG
  • DSC_0670.JPG
  • DSC_0623.JPG
  • DSC_0562.JPG
  • DSC_0553.JPG
  • DSC_0521.JPG
  • DSC_0548.JPG
  • DSC_0532.JPG
  • DSC_0518.JPG
  • DSC_0501.JPG
  • DSC_0494.JPG
  • DSC_0480.JPG
  • DSC_0478.JPG
  • DSC_0476.JPG
  • DSC_0463.JPG
  • DSC_0471.JPG
  • DSC_0419.JPG
  • DSC_0441.JPG
  • DSC_0437.JPG
  • DSC_0431.JPG
  • DSC_0415.JPG
  • DSC_0423.JPG
  • DSC_0394.JPG
  • DSC_0411.JPG
  • DSC_0496.JPG
  • DSC_0360.JPG
  • DSC_0369.JPG
  • DSC_0361.JPG
  • DSC_0340.JPG
  • DSC_0298.JPG
  • DSC_0314.JPG

Share

The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The West team topped the East 41-20 in the 75th Montana Shrine Game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next