Photos: West practices in Butte for 2022 Montana Shrine Game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next