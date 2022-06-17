Meet the Montana East-West Shrine Game patient ambassadors

GREAT FALLS — You might think the 82 players suiting up for the Montana East-West Shrine game are the stars of the week. But you’d be wrong.

Ever since 7-year old Mazie Myers and 8-year old Cece Salsbery arrived in Great Falls, they’ve stolen the show with their personalities and perseverance.

The two friends are the Shriners Children’s Hospital patient ambassadors for the 75th Montana East-West Shrine game, and both have attended the hospital in Spokane since they were newborns.

Cece was born with hip dysplasia and has undergone four corrective surgeries. Mazie was born without a fibula, and has been fitted for nine prosthetic legs as she’s grown up.

All care is free of charge thanks to the work at the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Click on the video above to learn more about Mazie and Cece’s story.